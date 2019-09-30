Get those knives in order, Joseph Joseph Drawer Organizer now at $8 (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray Knife Block (85120) for $7.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $10 or more, this is at least 20% off, one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. If you’re sick of having your knives on the countertop or loose in a drawer somewhere, today’s deal is worth a closer look. Ready to accomodate up to 9 knives of varying sizes, this organizer features a 2-tier design and a non-slip base. Just make sure you have at least 3-inches of clearance in your drawer so it will fit in there. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 customers at Amazon. More details below.

It’s not easy to find an alternative product for less than $8. This madesmart Classic Large Silverware Tray is a best-seller and goes for the same price. While it will hold even more utensils, it’s not specifically made for knives like the featured deal. The only solutions we can find for less would be something like this BINO 2 Section Plastic Drawer Organizer at $6 Prime shipped, although it’s not going to carry the same impressive ratings.

Joseph Joseph Drawer Organizer Tray Knife Block:

Safe, organized storage for up to 9 knives

Space-efficient 2-tier design. Top tier for small knives, lower tier for large knives

Suitable for knife blades up to 9 inches. Suitable for drawers with a minimum height of 3 inches

Dimensions: 15.55 x 5.63 x 2.9 inches

