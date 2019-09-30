Ring Video Doorbell drops lower than Prime Day: $68 (Save 30%)

Today only, Daily Steals via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell for $67.99 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $32 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon, beats our last mention by $11, and even undercuts Prime Day pricing by $2. If you’ve got a standard doorbell, today’s discount should make you consider upgrading. Once swapped out, you’ll be able to see who’s at the door, even when away from home. Motion detection capabilities allow you to be alerted whether the doorbell was used or not. If you own an Echo Show or Fire TV, you’ll be able to ask Alexa to pull up a live view whenever needed. Rated 4/5 stars.

If the path to your front door isn’t direct, consider using a tad of today’s savings on this $10 angle mount. It can redirect your new doorbell’s line of sight anywhere from 30-55 degrees. This makes it even simpler to detect motion prior to the doorbell being pressed.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can also see, hear, and talk to visitors through Echo Show or Echo Spot.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

