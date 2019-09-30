Score Nixon’s Sentry Leather Classic Watch for $73 shipped (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the men’s Nixon Sentry Leather Classic Watch in Natural for $72.60 shipped. Regularly up to $150, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This watch is very stylish and versatile to dress up or down. This watch has an eye-catching appearance with a brown leather strap and a large black face. Plus, it’s water-resistant up to 100 meters. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 500 reviews.

However, if you’re looking for a less expensive option, the Timex Unisex Weekender Leather Watch is a very nice style for just $25.99. This watch is regularly priced at $38 and will be a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. It’s rated 4.1/5 stars with 150 reviews.

Nixon’s Sentry Leather Classic Weather features:

Round watch featuring oversized dial with stick markers, day/date window at 3 o’clock, and triple gasket crown with enamel fill

42MM TO 47MM WIDEstainless steel case with mineral dial window.WATCH BAND: 23 mm fill grain custom leather band with stainless steel buckle

Japanese quartz movement with analog display

Calfskin leather band with buckle closure

Water resistant to 100m (330ft): in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not diving

