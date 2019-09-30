Score Nixon’s Sentry Leather Classic Watch for $73 shipped (Reg. $150)

- Sep. 30th 2019 4:49 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the men’s Nixon Sentry Leather Classic Watch in Natural for $72.60 shipped. Regularly up to $150, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This watch is very stylish and versatile to dress up or down. This watch has an eye-catching appearance with a brown leather strap and a large black face. Plus, it’s water-resistant up to 100 meters. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 500 reviews.

However, if you’re looking for a less expensive option, the Timex Unisex Weekender Leather Watch is a very nice style for just $25.99. This watch is regularly priced at $38 and will be a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. It’s rated 4.1/5 stars with 150 reviews.

Nixon’s Sentry Leather Classic Weather features:

  • Round watch featuring oversized dial with stick markers, day/date window at 3 o’clock, and triple gasket crown with enamel fill
  • 42MM TO 47MM WIDEstainless steel case with mineral dial window.WATCH BAND: 23 mm fill grain custom leather band with stainless steel buckle
  • Japanese quartz movement with analog display
  • Calfskin leather band with buckle closure
  • Water resistant to 100m (330ft): in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not diving

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nixon

About the Author