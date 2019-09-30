Save 30% on Vornado’s whole-room air circulator fan, now $70 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Vornado Large Whole Room Air Circulator Fan (CR1-0121-06) for $69.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. This is down 30% from its going rate and marks a new low on Amazon. Vornado is known for its high-quality personal fans. This fan uses the company’s “signature Vortex Technology” to “provide complete circulation of all the air throughout a room.” There are four different speed settings, so you can easily circulate air in any sized room. Plus, Vornado backs its fans with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If the brand, warranty, or higher-end features like “Vortex Technology” aren’t a requirement for you, check out the AmazonBasics Air-Circulator 3 Speed Small Room Floor Fan. It’s around $25 shipped on Amazon, offering a much more budget-friendly experience. Amazon’s fan offers three different speeds and isn’t nearly as powerful as the Vornado featured as today’s lead deal. However, it’s a great alternative for those looking to save some cash.

Vornado Whole Room Air Circulator Fan features:

Superior performance through deep-pitched blades that move air up to 100 feet. High Speed RPM : 1375. Low Speed RPM : 600

Chrome glide bar provides for full control of the airflow direction;Cable/Cord Length: 6 feet L ;Number of Fan Speeds: 4

4 speed settings with push-button controls are located within easy reach on top of the circulator;PowerCord Plug Type:2-Pin Polarized

High speed CFM : 584, low speed CFM: 257. Easy to clean, whisper quiet and backed by a 5-year limited warranty

Built to meet U.S. voltage requirements. Certified, safety-tested, and warrantied for use only in the U.S.

