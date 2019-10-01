Columbia’s October Web Specials offer up to 60% off jackets, vests, more

Coumbia’s October Web Specials offers up to 60% off with promo code COLSAVE at checkout. Find deals on jackets, vests, pullovers, windbreakers and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Powder Pass Vest is on sale for $24 and originally was priced at $80. This vest is perfect for the transitioning fall weather and is great for layering. It’s also lightweight and packable, which is great for traveling. Its water-resistant fabric will help to keep you dry in case you run into showers and features two zippered hand pockets for additional storage. Find even more deals from Columbia by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 25% off already-reduced styles.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!