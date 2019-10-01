Stay safe with First Alert Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Detector at $18 (45% off)

Amazon is offering the First Alert Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for $18.05 Prime shipped. This is down from its $32 going rate, marking a near-45% discount and a new all-time low. If you’re worried about fire or carbon monoxide, this detector is perfect for you. It’s battery-operated, meaning you can easily place it anywhere in your home, no wiring required. Indicator lights on the face of the unit display the presence of smoke or carbon monoxide, while an 85-decibel siren provides a clear, loud warning upon detection. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands.

Ditch the carbon monoxide detection to save some serious cash. Kidde’s highly-rated battery-powered smoke detector is under $6.50 Prime shipped. It’s a no-brainer alternative here, as everybody needs a quality smoke detector in every room. Just keep in mind that’s all this model will keep you alerted to.

First Alert Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detector features:

Keep your family safe with this battery operated smoke and carbon monoxide alarm

Features an electrochemical Carbon Monoxide sensing technology as well as a photoelectric sensor that detects the larger particles of a smoldering fire

Battery operated unit installs quickly and easily without an electrician

Simple to use, with a single test/silence button

7 year limited warranty

