Quit fiddling with ink when nabbing HP’s Laser AirPrint AiO: $99 (Reg. $129)

Amazon is offering the HP LaserJet Pro M29w Wireless AiO AirPrint Laser Printer for $98.90 shipped. Available at Walmart for 10 cents more. That’s $30 off the going rate and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. For those with minimal printing needs, I highly recommend making the switch to laser. Toner has a very long lifespan unlike ink, allowing you to more reliably print clear documents after several weeks or months have passed since the last need arose. This AirPrint-compatible printer is actually an all-in-one, making it dead simple to scan or make copies of documents. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you find yourself printing frequently, an inkjet printer could be a better fit. HP’s Officejet 3830 AiO Printer is $50 and also features AirPrint for native iOS and macOS printing. This Amazon best-seller is rated 4+ stars by nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

HP LaserJet Pro M29w features:

WORLD’S SMALLEST LASER PRINTER IN ITS CLASS – The HP LaserJet Pro M29w all-in-one laser printer, copier, and scanner is 30% smaller than its predecessor and produces professional-quality results

FAST PRINT SPEEDS – Prints up to 19 pages per minute, with the first page out in as few as 7.9 seconds

THE POWER OF YOUR PRINTER IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND – The HP Smart app allows you to easily scan from your smartphone or tablet, order toner, and print from the cloud, such as iCloud, Google Drive, and Dropbox

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!