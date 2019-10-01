J.Crew Factory has deals from just $5 including jeans, outerwear, more

J.Crew Factory is offering an extra 50% off all clearance with promo code EXTRA50 at checkout. Complimentary delivery for J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up). A standout from this sale is the men’s Slim Short-Sleeve Henley Shirt that’s currently marked down to just $10. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $30. It will become a go-to in your wardrobe and can be worn year-round. You can style this shirt under sweaters, jackets, paired with jeans, khakis or shorts alike. This shirt comes in four color options too. Head below the jump to find even more deals from J.Crew Factory.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim Short-Sleeve Henley Shirt $10 (Orig. $30)
- Slim Washed Jersey T-Shirt $5 (Orig. $20)
- Slim Marled-Cotton Shirt $17 (Orig. $70)
- Linen Shirt $20 (Orig. $60)
- Flex Oxford Shirt in Plaid $12 (Orig. $55)
Our top picks for women include:
- Leather Scalloped Peep-toe Flats $30 (Orig. $90)
- Denim Jacket $44 (Orig. $90)
- White Denim Overall $23 (Orig. $98)
- Rinse Wash Straight and Narrow Jeans $25 (Orig. $80)
- Slim Lexie Pants in Stretch Cotton $18 (Orig. $80)
