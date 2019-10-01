At $10, Nerf’s N-Strike Elite Mega CycloneShock Blaster is 50% off

Amazon is offering the Nerf N-Strike Elite Mega CycloneShock Blaster for $9.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: shipping is currently delayed until October 11th. That’s 50% off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This blaster can hold six darts at once and propels each of them up to 90-feet. The drum rotates automatically, taking the hassle out of reloading. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use a bit of today’s savings to increase your dart collection. At $7, Nerf’s official 30-Dart Refill is a great way to go and they’ll work well with many Elite and N-Strike blasters. Since these are official, buyers will know they’ve passed the Nerf’s performance and quality standards.

Nerf Mega CycloneShock features:

Tested for quality and durability

Cyclone Shock blaster fires Mega Darts farther than ever

Mega Whistler Darts fly 90 feet and scream as they fly

6-dart capacity

Rotating drum lets you fire 6 darts without reloading

