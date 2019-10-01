Let Nespresso’s Essenza Mini get you going in the morning: $120 (Reg. $150+)

Amazon is offering the Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine for $119.99 shipped. Also at Bed Bath and Beyond. This is down from its $200 list price at Best Buy and Target, $150 going rate at Amazon, and is a match for its all-time low there. I absolutely love my Nespresso. On tough mornings, it’s the only thing that gets me going. If you’ve never had a Nespresso, it’s absolutely worth the price premium over Keurig as it offers a much smoother brew, plus the different sizes of capsules means you’ll always have exactly what you need. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you just need any old coffee, check out this single-serve coffee maker from Sunvivi at $35 on Amazon. It works with K-Cups or its own basket, offering you multiple brewing options. The main downside here? You won’t get the high-quality brew or crema from using a Nespresso. It also doesn’t come with a bundled milk frother, which today’s lead deal also includes.

Nespresso Essenza Mini features:

Discover the newest and smallest ever single-serve espresso maker from Nespresso by Breville, without compromising on exceptional coffee and espresso moments

Create a barista-style coffee or espresso drinks every time, thanks to our one-touch operation and extraction system which delivers up to 19 bars of pressure

In just one touch, the water reaches the ideal serving temperature in 25 seconds

Adjustable cup size with two programmable Espresso and Lungo buttons making Essenza Mini a great coffee maker for all you single serve coffee needs

The Aeroccino 3 milk frother is included to create the perfect finish to your single serve coffee beverages such as cappuccino or latte

