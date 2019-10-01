Nordstrom Rack’s Kate Spade Sale revamps your handbags with up to 50% off

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Kate Spade Event offers up to 50% off select handbags, shoes and apparel. Prices are as marked. Receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. Update your handbag for a new season with the Sylvia Large Dome Satchel. Originally this bag was priced at $328, however during the sale you can find it for $165. This bag is perfect for date nights, everyday occasions and even work. It has just the right amount of space to hold your essentials and its crossbody design makes it easy to stay hands-free. Best of all, I love its color options which are great for the fall season. Score even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more sales today.

Another great option from this sale is the stylish Belted Coat. This jacket is fashionable, flattering with a cinched waist and a classic piece to wear for years to come. Better yet, it’s currently on sale for $160 and originally was priced at $318.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

