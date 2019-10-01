Sauder’s $88 desk sports a traditional look with ample storage (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Sauder Computer Desk (408995) for $88 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s about $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and is within $2 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in over a year. For those in need of a new desk that prefer a traditional look, this option from Sauder should get the job done. It features two cabinets that are great for hiding cables and sports a flip-down molding that reveals a keyboard and mouse shelf. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Always be just a minute away from a shiny desk when you pick up a pack of Pledge Lemon Enhancing Wipes for $4. These wipes are pre-moistened and ready to go, ensuring only a minimal amount of effort is required. Each pack contains 24 wipes, meaning you’ll be able to wipe your desk down every other week for about a year.

Sauder Computer Desk features:

Hidden storage behind simulated drawer front/door

Lower drawer holds letter-size hanging files

Quick and easy assembly with patented t-lock drawer system and patented slide-on molding

