Coffee makers, kettles, and grinders from under $10 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Lafraise (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 38% off Secura coffee makers, grinders and kettles. Prices start at under $10 and everything in the sale carries a solid 4+ star rating. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout from the bunch is the stainless steel Secura 50-Ounce French Press Coffee Maker for $25.89. Regularly $40, we have never seen it down this low on Amazon before today. Made of dual-wall 18/10 stainless steel, it features an easy-to-clean removable steel filter, cool touch handle/lid, and a completely dishwasher-safe design. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

While today’s featured deal is certainly a notable one considering it’s a new Amazon all-time low, you can get in the french press game for less. This Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee and Tea Maker goes for $15.50 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from thousands. Just note it isn’t quite as large as the option above at 34-ounces.

Either way, be sure to check out the rest of today’s Secure coffee and tea deals. You’ll find everything from kettles and coffee bean grinders to this Secura Pour Over Coffee Dripper for just $9.77. Regularly up to as much as $20, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the beaker-style pour-over setup. Rated 4+ stars.

Secura 50-Oz. French Press Coffee Maker:

1.5 Liter stainless steel French Press coffee maker. Both the exterior and the interior are made from top quality 18/10 stainless steel. This coffee maker is made to outlast other coffee makers! BONUS Stainless Steel Screen included with this French press coffee maker. The filter screen is easy to disassemble and clean. Stack one or more screens together to give your espresso a more refined taste

