Fire Sense’s steel/wood BBQ Tool Set drops to $50 for today only (Reg. $70+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Fire Sense Elite Stainless Steel BBQ Tool Set for $49.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, it goes for $70 at Home Depot and slightly over $60 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $50. Today’s offer is the best price we can find. If you’re anything like me, the fall and winter won’t stop you from getting the BBQ going, so a new grill set might be in order here. This one includes a “heavy-duty gauge” canvas apron with leather straps along with a series of stainless steel BBQ tools: spatula, tongs, fork, grill brush, basting brush, 6 skewers, and an injector. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the apron is overkill for you, consider a similar set for less. The Mr. Bar-B-Q 18-Piece Stainless Steel Barbecue Set goes for $36 and the Cuisinart 13-Piece Wooden Handle Tool Set is listed at $25.50. You won’t get as many skewers or the injector needles, never mind the apron itself, but these kits will get the job done nearly as well for as much as 50% less.

Fire Sense Elite Stainless Steel BBQ Tool Set:

Heavy-duty gauge canvas apron with pockets to hold tools

Canvas apron easily converts into a carrying case

Adjustable black neck straps, waist ties, and carrying handles

Set includes: spatula, tongs, fork, grill brush, basting brush, 6 skewers, and injector

