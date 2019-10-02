This 6-pack of item finders works without Bluetooth for just $2.50 each

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Key/Item Finder 6-Pack for $14.95 Prime shipped when the code X7LAGYI5 is used at checkout. This is down from its near-$25 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked, especially at just $2.50 each. There’s no smartphone or Bluetooth required here, as this item finder works through a remote-based system. It can ping items from up to 100-feet away, meaning your keys are never truly lost. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For a Bluetooth-based item finder, check out the TrackR pixel at under $6 Prime shipped. It packs the ability to both be pinged by your phone, and ping your phone itself should you misplace it. TrackR pixel packs a user-replaceable battery, giving you the ability to replace it when the device dies instead of buying a new tracker.

Govee Item Finder features:

Designed with Radio frequency technology, this key finder can track your item up to 100 feet away

There are 2 ways to leading you to your lost item at the same time

Comes with 6 rings and upgraded 3m tape, the receivers will attach well on the potential losing item

The receivers are handy to carry away

