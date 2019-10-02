This 12-pack of string lights is perfect for holiday decorating at just $7

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 12-pack of its Fairy String Lights for $6.99 Prime shipped when the code K4Y5P42Z is used at checkout. This is 50% off its going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. These lights are great for any occasion. We used them at my wedding to decorate lanterns, and they can also be used around the holidays on tables or on smaller trees. Plus, since they’re battery-powered, there are no plugs to worry about. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Keep your lights going longer when you buy this 20-pack of button cell batteries. This will power nearly every set of lights included in today’s featured deal two times. At under $6 Prime shipped, this is a great way to spend your savings here.

Govee String Light features:

This christmas decorative lights mainly made of flexible silver coated copper wires, each string is 3.3ft with 20 micro Led beads, which provide 360 degrees sparkling beautiful effect. Please NOTE, the short fairy lights would run out of battery after 72 hours continuous working, batteries need to be replaced when the lights get dim.

With flexible and extra thin but sturdily built copper wires, the led string fairy lights can be easily bend, twist and mould into any shapes that you desire. Perfect to use as wedding centerpiece, decorate party, Christmas, jars, vases, wine bottles, planting，Christmas trees and other craft projectsshop, restaurant and kid’s room, anywhere indoor or outdoor usage of lighting decorations and projects.

