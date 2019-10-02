Get rid of dust + more with Hamilton Beach’s TrueAir Purifier: $38 (Reg. $60)

- Oct. 2nd 2019 11:36 am ET

Amazon is offering the Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier with Permanent HEPA Filter for $38.39 shipped. This is down from its $60 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Though allergy season is winding down, that doesn’t mean that allergens are going away. This air purifier is designed to remove 99.9% of allergens from the air, including grass, wood, and more. Plus, the permanent HEPA filter can be cleaned and reused indefinitely. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While the HEPA filter itself is cleanable, the activated charcoal filters do need to be replaced. This six-pack is just $16 Prime shipped and will keep you going for months on end. The activated charcoal part of this air filter helps to filter out odors, cigarette smoke, pollutants, pet hair and dander, dust, and more. Considering you’re keeping over $20 in your wallet with today’s lead deal, this is the perfect way to spend your savings.

Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier features:

  • Allergen reducing air cleaner for large size rooms up to 160 square feet
  • Permanent HEPA grade filter removes airborne allergens
  • Filter can be vacuumed clean; no replacement filters to buy
  • 3 Ultra quiet speed settings; tower design; simple control knob
  • Measures 8 1/2 by 6 by 13 1/2 Inch

Hamilton Beach

