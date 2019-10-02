For just $6.50, every at-home chef needs this roaster + rack for Thanksgiving

Walmart is offering the Mainstays Roaster with Rack for $6.48 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. With a list price of $13, similar models go for at least $20 at Amazon and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Thanksgiving is under two months away, and with that, comes cooking the turkey. Thanksgiving has to be one of my favorite holidays. Not only is it full of amazing sales, which you’ll find right here at 9to5Toys, but it’s also a great time to spend with family and friends. Plus, there’s awesome food, like the turkey you’ll make in this roaster. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Now, with your savings, be sure to also grab the Home Select Oven Bags in turkey size at $5.50 Prime shipped. This is a great way to keep the juices in your turkey during cooking. Plus, it makes cleanup a breeze.

Mainstays Roaster with Rack features:

Ideal for turkeys up to 28 lbs. & roasts up to 30 lbs. Durable nonstick finish on pan and roasting rack. Nonstick coated roasting rack elevates food, allowing heat to circulate for even roasting. 2.7 inches high sides help reduce splatter and keep your oven clean. Sturdy steel construction interior pan dimensions: 17.5 inches wide x 12.75 inches deep x 2.7 inches high. Backed by a lifetime warranty. Dishwasher safe; however, hand-washing and drying is recommended for best performance over time

