Refresh your mattress from $230 shipped at Amazon today (Up to 20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% off mattresses from Sweetnight. The Queen Size Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress is now down to $304.99 shipped. Regularly $398, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. It goes for $398 direct as well. It will arrive “compressed, rolled and vacuum-sealed in a box” for easy carrying and setup. This 8-inch mattress feature 2-inches of ventilated gel memory foam, a soft removable cover and a 10-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

If the queen-sized option above isn’t working for you, be sure to check out the rest of today’s Sweetnight deals. You’ll find a wide range of size options there starting from just over $230 for the twin.

Consider grabbing some fresh new pillows to create your ultimate slumber layer. Even if it’s just for some extras, a 2-pack of AmazonBasics Down Alternative Bed Pillows goes for $26 and carries solid ratings from over 630 customers. It might even be time to consider one of those white noise machines to complete your setup.

Sweetnight Queen Size Memory Foam Mattress:

Sweet night – sleep like a baby, wake up happy. Why Sweet night Mattress? After over 10, 000 user experience, feedback and machine testing, We have created the suitable mattress for a healthier you. We the best price You can get, because we are the maker. We manufacture and sell on. No distributor, no channel cost, least price to get the comfort Mattress. The main feature as below best solution Queen size mattresses & hypoallergenic mattresses comfort & gel memory foam mattress smartly shipped & mattress in a box.

