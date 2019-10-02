Ray-Ban polarized sunglasses and more up to 60% off at Hautelook

For three days only, Hautelook’s Ray-Ban Flash Sale offers up to 60% off select styles of sunglasses for men and women. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals is the Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses that are on sale for $80. To compare, these sunglasses were originally priced at $143. This style is versatile to dress up or down, timeless and its polarized lens have 100% UV protection. Best of all, they’re available in two color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Ray-Ban Sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

The women’s Highstreet Cat Eye Sunglasses are a flattering and stylish option for this fall. Originally priced at $155, however during the sale you can find them for $80. Plus, its tortoise shell design is very on-trend.

Our top picks for women include:

