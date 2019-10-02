Ray-Ban polarized sunglasses and more up to 60% off at Hautelook

For three days only, Hautelook’s Ray-Ban Flash Sale offers up to 60% off select styles of sunglasses for men and women. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals is the Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses that are on sale for $80. To compare, these sunglasses were originally priced at $143. This style is versatile to dress up or down, timeless and its polarized lens have 100% UV protection. Best of all, they’re available in two color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Ray-Ban Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $143)
- Polarized Aviator Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $178)
- Classic Aviator Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $183)
- Shield Sunglasses $60 (Orig. $133)
- Light Rectangle Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $128)
The women’s Highstreet Cat Eye Sunglasses are a flattering and stylish option for this fall. Originally priced at $155, however during the sale you can find them for $80. Plus, its tortoise shell design is very on-trend.
Our top picks for women include:
- Highstreet Cat Eye Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $155)
- Highstreet Round Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $158)
- Clubmaster Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $153)
- Rectangle Sunglasses $60 (Orig. $143)
- Cat Eye Shield Sunglasses $90 (Orig. $198)
