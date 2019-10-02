Lift Plex storage limits w/ Seagate’s $140 6TB 3.5-inch HDD (Amazon low), more

Amazon is offering the Seagate IronWolf 6TB NAS 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive for $139.99 shipped. Note: stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and matches the historic Amazon low. This drive has been designed with network-attached storage devices in mind. It’s made to emanate ‘little to no noise/vibration, no lags or down time’, and more. Seagate backs this hard drive with a 3-year warranty. This drive makes for an excellent way to significantly expand a Plex server. With a cache of up to 256MB, this HDD is great for those with busy servers. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We also spotted the Seagate IronWolf 8TB NAS 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive for $189.99 shipped at Amazon. Note: currently backordered until October 17th. Today’s deal locks in a $30 savings and is also a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Outside of a larger storage capacity, this drive offers all of the same specifications found in the featured deal above. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

No matter which drive you end up picking, ORICO’s $26 HDD Enclosure is a solid way to create a direct connection. It features USB-C connectivity and supports up to massive 12TB drives. A transparent design lets you have a look at what’s going on.

Seagate IronWolf Internal Hard Drive features:

IronWolf internal hard drives are the ideal solution for up to 8-bay, multi-user NAS environments craving powerhouse performance

Store more and work faster with a NAS-optimized hard drive providing 6TB and cache of up to 256MB

Three-year limited warranty protection plan included

