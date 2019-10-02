Score 6-pairs of Under Armour socks for just $10 Prime shipped(Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the 6-Pack of Under Armour Women’s Essential 2.0 No Show Socks for $9.99 Prime shipped in several color options. Regularly $20, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These socks are lightweight, feature arch support and are great for your fall workouts. Plus, the no-show design is stylish to wear with all of your sneakers. Rated 4.2/5 stars with nearly 150 reviews.
For men, the Fruit of the Loom Essentials 6-Pack of Socks are a great option for just $8.25. These everyday socks work well with boots, sneakers or casual shoes. Rated 4/5 stars with 1,275 reviews from Amazon customers.
Under Armour Essential No Show Socks feature:
- The Under Armour Women’s Essential No Show is lightweight and durable enough for everyday activities.
- It has as updated stitch design for a more flattering silhouette.
- Embedded arch support helps reduces foot fatigue
- Flat knit construction conforms to foot for superior touch and feel
