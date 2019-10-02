Score 6-pairs of Under Armour socks for just $10 Prime shipped(Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the 6-Pack of Under Armour Women’s Essential 2.0 No Show Socks for $9.99 Prime shipped in several color options. Regularly $20, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These socks are lightweight, feature arch support and are great for your fall workouts. Plus, the no-show design is stylish to wear with all of your sneakers. Rated 4.2/5 stars with nearly 150 reviews.

For men, the Fruit of the Loom Essentials 6-Pack of Socks are a great option for just $8.25. These everyday socks work well with boots, sneakers or casual shoes. Rated 4/5 stars with 1,275 reviews from Amazon customers.

Under Armour Essential No Show Socks feature:

The Under Armour Women’s Essential No Show is lightweight and durable enough for everyday activities.

It has as updated stitch design for a more flattering silhouette.

Embedded arch support helps reduces foot fatigue

Flat knit construction conforms to foot for superior touch and feel

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!