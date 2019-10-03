Save 50% on Hot Wheels Track Trucks and race to victory for just $2

Amazon is offering the Hot Wheels Track Trucks in varying styles for $1.99 Prime shipped. Note: Delivery is currently delayed until October 8th. Also at Best Buy with no delay. This is down from its $4 going rate at Amazon and matches the low that we’ve tracked historically. This truck works with all existing Hot Wheels tracks, making it more than just a towing vehicle for your collection. This sale is on varying styles, too, meaning you’ll likely get a different one with each order. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Now, it’s hard to beat this price for any Hot Wheels car, as the next lowest price on Amazon for one is over $4. However, to further expand your Hot Wheels collection and enjoyment, be sure to check out our hands-on with the latest id system from the iconic company. It hooks up to your iPhone, allowing you to track things like speed, miles driven, and other stats. Find out more in our announcement coverage.

Hot Wheels Track Trucks features:

Hot Wheels Track Stars are ready to race

Designed to work on Hot Wheels tracks, these die-cast rigs can speed down the track, go through loops and more

Brilliant colors with big rig detailing and cool decos

Cabs and trailers mix and match with others in the assortment to collect and create new combinations and build the ultimate, custom fleet

Each sold separately, subject to availability

