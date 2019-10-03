Sharpen straight/serrated knives: Chef’sChoice Trizor at $98 (Reg. up to $160)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Chef’sChoice 15 Trizor XV EdgeSelect Professional Electric Knife Sharpener for $97.99 shipped. Regularly listed at between $122 and $160 at Amazon, this model fetches as much from Williams Sonoma and is now at the best we can find. Today’s deal is also a couple bucks below our previous Gold Box mention. Featuring a 3-stage system with 100% diamond abrasives, the Trizor can bring your aging straight and serrated blades back to life. It takes about 1 minute to sharpen a knife for the first time, but only about 10 seconds thereafter. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, if you don’t mind going with a 2-stage system and don’t need to sharpen serrated blades, you can certainly save significantly more. This Presto EverSharp Electric Knife Sharpener goes for just over $25 shipped and carries 4+ star ratings from thousands. It might not give quite as perfect an edge as today’s featured deal, but it will certainly take some of the frustration out of using those dull cooking knives. Or just go with this manual option at just $6 Prime shipped.

Chef’sChoice 15 Trizor XV Electric Knife Sharpener

Ideal for converting traditional 20-degree factory edges of household knives into high performance Trizor XV 15-degree edges. The 15 Trizor XV combines the strength and durability of the Trizor edge with the flawless, ultra-sharp 15-degree XV technology. Time Required to sharpen is approximately 1 minute for first time sharpening and resharpening is approximately 10 seconds

