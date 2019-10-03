Teac’s USB-equipped Analog Turntable in walnut or black for $129 (Reg. $189+)

- Oct. 3rd 2019 8:53 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $189+ $129
0

BuyDig is now offering the Teac Analog Belt-Drive Turntable with USB (TN-300SE) for $129 shipped in Walnut or Black. Simply apply coupon code SPIN at checkout to redeem the special price. Originally over $340, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention on this model and the lowest we can find. Amazon, for comparison sake, charges $189 on both the Black and Walnut options. This is a 2-speed turntable (33-1/3 and 45 RPM) with a belt-drive, manual arm lifter, a USB connection for Mac/PC and an aluminum die-cast platter. It also ships with an Audio-Technica MM-type cartridge. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you’re anything like me the USB will almost never get used, so you can probably save more on a model without it. The Audio-Technica Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable sells for $99 and carries solid ratings. Alternatively, you could opt for an Amazon renewed model at $59 shipped. Either way, you’ll be bringing home a high-quality turntable but be sure to visit our feature on putting a vinyl setup together for additional ideas, accessories and more.

Teac Analog Belt-Drive Turntable:

USB digital output for transferring music from vinyl to Mac or PC

MDF Cabinet for Reduced Resonance

Built-In Phono Equalizer & Preamp

Stereo RCA Out / USB Out to Computer

Aluminum Die-Cast Platter

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $189+ $129

Guides

buydig

buydig
Teac

Teac

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard