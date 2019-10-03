Teac’s USB-equipped Analog Turntable in walnut or black for $129 (Reg. $189+)

BuyDig is now offering the Teac Analog Belt-Drive Turntable with USB (TN-300SE) for $129 shipped in Walnut or Black. Simply apply coupon code SPIN at checkout to redeem the special price. Originally over $340, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention on this model and the lowest we can find. Amazon, for comparison sake, charges $189 on both the Black and Walnut options. This is a 2-speed turntable (33-1/3 and 45 RPM) with a belt-drive, manual arm lifter, a USB connection for Mac/PC and an aluminum die-cast platter. It also ships with an Audio-Technica MM-type cartridge. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
If you’re anything like me the USB will almost never get used, so you can probably save more on a model without it. The Audio-Technica Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable sells for $99 and carries solid ratings. Alternatively, you could opt for an Amazon renewed model at $59 shipped. Either way, you’ll be bringing home a high-quality turntable but be sure to visit our feature on putting a vinyl setup together for additional ideas, accessories and more.
Teac Analog Belt-Drive Turntable:
USB digital output for transferring music from vinyl to Mac or PC
MDF Cabinet for Reduced Resonance
Built-In Phono Equalizer & Preamp
Stereo RCA Out / USB Out to Computer
Aluminum Die-Cast Platter
