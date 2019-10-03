Add Wi-Fi switches to your smart home for under $12.50 each at Amazon

Treatlife Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Light Switches for $24.69 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 8N5VVMFQ at checkout. This is down from its near-$40 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a great way to add smart lighting to your home, this is the ticket. Instead of changing out individual bulbs, these switches make all lights on the circuit smart. Sporting compatibility with both Alexa and Assistant, these switches are easily controllable via voice commands or a smartphone app. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Instead of using a smart switch, make lamps or home appliances voice-controlled by picking up this budget-friendly smart plug. At $9 Prime shipped, it’s far easier on your wallet than the above switches. However, this is only to be used on lamps and the like, meaning it can’t command multiple lights at one shot.

Treatlife Smart Switch features:

Neutral Wire is required; Step-by-step instructions will guide you through the wiring process. standard size; screwless snap-on wall plate; no hub required

Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling the lights in your home with your voice via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; perfect for times when your hands are full or entering a dark room

Control the light from anywhere using your smartphone, whether you are in your cozy bed, in the office or on vacation

Create schedules (timer or countdown) to automatically turn on and off the light based on everyday routines or to simulate occupancy while you are on vacation to trick potential intruders

