Vegetarian night is a breeze with a Bullet Spiralizer, now $42 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is offering the Veggie Bullet Electric Spiralizer & Food Processor for $41.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $130, it more recently has sold for between $60 and $90 at Amazon where it is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. This 3-in-1 machine (spiralize, shred, and slice) will make short work of just about any veggie you throw at it. Whether it’s zucchini noodles or cauliflower rice, vegetarian night has never been this easy. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Walmart customers. More details below.

Now clearly it’s going to take significantly more labor on your part, but you can save considerably with a manual option. This manual vegetable spiralizer sells for just $25 after you clip the on-page coupon and it carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. You’re not going to get as smooth a slice/shred here, but it will get the job done for a fraction of the price.

Veggie Bullet Electric Spiralizer & Food Processor:

3-in-1 functionality: automatically spiralize, shred, and slice!

Make zoodles, cauliflower rice, chopped salads, and more!

Easy assembly & dishwasher-friendly cleanup

Stainless steel blades.Wattage:350 watts

