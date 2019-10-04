Camp under the stars this fall with a self-inflating sleeping pad for $21.50

FreelanDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Self-Inflating Camping Sleeping Pad with Attached Pillow at $21.59 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code B2HFA26L at checkout. This is down from its over $35 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you have a camping trip planned for this fall, make sure you’re ready by picking up this self-inflating sleeping pad. It’s like a sleeping bag and inflatable mattress in one compact kit. Plus, the built-in pillow means your head will never be on the ground. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Be ready for anything when you grab this 4-pack of Compact LED Camping Light Bulbs with Clips at $14 Prime shipped. This is a fantastic item to put your savings toward, as they even come with batteries included. Plus, not only will these bulbs illuminate your tent, but they also work great to help you walk around after dark.

Freeland Sleeping Pad features:

Designed with the perfect balance between comfort and lightweight, our Freeland sleeping pad offers you the desired comfort and warmth, yet small compact and lightweight enough to be carried in your backpack

Weather-resistant 190T polyester pongee fabric, soft and extremely durable against tear

Dual free-flow and non-leak air valves for quick and easy self-inflating and deflating, no pump needed

