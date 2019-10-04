Tote a Chromebook, MacBook, or iPad Pro in Lenovo’s $13 Backpack (Save 30%)

Oct. 4th 2019

$13
0

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Casual Backpack (B210) for $13 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you use a MacBook, iPad Pro, or Chromebook as your daily driver, this affordable backpack is all set to carry it and quite a bit more. Its form-factor is slim, lending it a minimalistic appearance that will look great at school, work, or on-the-go. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Slide a pack of Endust Screen Wipes in your new bag for $5. These are pre-moistened and ready to wipe down glass and many other materials without streaking. Each wipe is soft, uses non-abrasive alcohol, and ammonia-free. Buyers will find a total of 42 wipes in the package.

Lenovo Casual Backpack features:

  • COMFORTABLE FIT: This compact backpack has a quilted back panel and fully adjustable shoulder straps making it comfortable for all day use, plus a quick access front zippered pocket for extra storage.
  • LAPTOP BACKPACK: Perfect for daily commuters, college students and all types of travelers; accommodates laptops up to 15.6 inches.
  • CONVENIENT STORAGE: In addition to the laptop compartment, there are separate pockets for mobile devices, business cards, and other daily tools in quick-access compartments. The main compartment offers extra space for magazines, notepad and other laptop accessories.

