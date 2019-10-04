Automate your home’s climate with a Nest Learning Thermostat: $191 (Reg. $249)

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering the Nest 3rd Generation Learning Thermostat for $191.05 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $58 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best recent offers we’ve tracked. Not many thermostats can compete with Nest’s top notch appearance. Its simple and sophisticated design aims to elevate the look of your home. In addition to looking great, it also can learn climate preferences and automatically adjust over time to help reduce your energy bill. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those who don’t mind forfeiting Nest’s good looks should consider opting for Emerson’s Sensi Smart Thermostat. It costs a lot less at $96 and even supports HomeKit. Installation typically takes 30 minutes or less, making it an easy project for any day of the week.

Nest 3rd Generation Learning Thermostat features:

Nest introduces the 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat. With four beautiful colors to choose from and an easy to read display, this thermostat will help make your home not only smart but energy efficient. With just a few manual adjustments, the Nest Thermostat can learn your habits and start to save you money by automatically adjusting the temperature.

