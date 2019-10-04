Your home theater deserves RGB bias lighting, especially at just $9.50

- Oct. 4th 2019 2:34 pm ET

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its RGB TV LED Bias Lighting Kit for $9.74 Prime shipped when the code PPJMAXXJ is used at checkout. This is down 35% from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically. Adding bias lighting to your home theater is a great way to upgrade the experience. It makes the entire setup seem more premium, even though you’ll know it cost less than $10 to add. Plus, this kit only needs your TV’s existing USB port for power, meaning there are no more wall outlets to take up. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The included adhesive on these lighting kits is never that great. Instead, opt for this heat-resistant double-sided heavy-duty tape at $5 Prime shipped with your savings. It gives you 11-feet of tape, making sure the entire strip will stay stuck for a long time. Plus, it can be used in other areas around the house. Beware, it’s very sticky, so be sure that it’s in the right place before removing the backing.

Govee RGB TV Bias Lighting features:

  • The ultra-long length makes the led strip lights a perfect decoration for 46 – 60 inch TV
  • The remote control enables you to change TV backlight colors or brightness even 32.8ft away
  • Built-in high sensitive mic, the tv strip lights sync with ambient sound
  • 32 vibrant colors here for your option to match diverse scenes
  • By decreasing the TV light contrast between bright TV and a dark room, the lights reduce eye fatigue and prevent unwanted headaches

