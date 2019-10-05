Philips’ Wake-Up Alarm is a clinically-proven therapy lamp: $35 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock for $34.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2.50. While there are loads of similar alarms out there, Philips claims to have the only offerings that are clinically proven light therapy lamps. Simply set your desired wake up time and this clock will emulate sunrise to help you feel more rested. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

If you own an Apple Watch, you could opt to use nightstand mode with Orzly’s $6 stand. For those unfamiliar, this feature turns an Apple Watch into an alarm clock. While it will wake you up with a traditional chime instead of light, it’s certainly an option worth considering.

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock features:

Clinically proven light therapy lamp and alarm clock for improving your sleep, energy, and well being

Only Philips wake up light alarm clocks are clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed; Light intensity 200 lux

Natural light alarm clock for a more natural wake up; Lamp with natural light sunrise alarm improves your ability to function in the morning

