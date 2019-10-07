adidas cuts an extra 20% off sale items during its fall sale: Ultraboost, more

adidas offers an extra 20% off select sale items with code FALL20 at checkout. Boost your workouts with deals on running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Ultrabost 19 Shoes are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $101. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $180. Designed for support, this style features a cushioned insole and flexible base for a natural stride. It also includes a breathable knit material to keep you comfortable when your workouts warm up. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 600 reviews from adidas customers. Find the rest of our top picks below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

