Stay fit this fall with up to $300 off Bowflex Xtreme Home Gyms from $428.50

Amazon is offering the Bowflex Xtreme PR1000 Home Gym on sale for $428.67 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $499 going rate and is the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2019, beat only by a drop to $399 in February. With the weather getting cooler outside, evening bike rides and walks will soon be a thing of the past. Stay fit this winter by grabbing Bowflex’s Home Gym which packs over 25 exercises with the ability to use over 200 pounds of resistance during workouts. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for even more great Bowflex sales.

Nomad Base Station

Other Bowflex sales:

For a more budget-friendly way of staying in shape, the XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill Black is $350 shipped at Amazon. Sporting varying speeds from 0.5 to 10 miles per hour, as well as 12 different preset routines, this treadmill is a great way to keep fit this winter.

However, more budget-conscious buyers might want to check out the AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pairs and Sets with Stands for $28.50 shipped. These #1 best-sellers offer two 2-pound, 3-pound, and 5-pound weights that you can easily lift and work up endurance using.

Bowflex Xtreme PR1000 Home Gym features:

25 plus exercises that cover the entire body

Over 200 pounds of Power Rod resistance

Bench converts to a rolling seat for aerobic rowing

Built in media rack; 4 Position Lower Pulley or Squat Station

Multiple cable pulley positions allow you to easily change the angle of resistance and increase effectiveness of many exercises

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!