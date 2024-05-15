Android game and app deals: Rare price drop lands on Minecraft, LEGO Bricktales, and more

This afternoon’s collection of Wednesday’s best deals on Android games and apps is now ready to go. It appears as though Minecraft is seeing a rare deal in several regions today as part of the game’s 15th anniversary celebration, knocking it down from the regular $7 to $2. That gem joins titles like LEGO Bricktales, ScourgeBringer, Galaxy Trader, LIMBO, and much more. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s elevated 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke, Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro, and these huge discounts on the latest Hisense 2024 Google Smart TVs before you head below for all of the apps.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

Minecraft features:

Minecraft is a game made from blocks that you can transform into whatever you can imagine. Play in Creative mode with unlimited resources, or hunt for tools to fend off danger in Survival mode. With seamless cross-platform play on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition you can adventure solo or with friends, and discover an infinite, randomly generated world filled with blocks to mine, biomes to explore and mobs to befriend (or fight). The choice is yours in Minecraft – so play your way!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!