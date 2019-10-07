Mr. Beams’ wireless LED path light is motion-sensing for $8.50 each (2019 low)

Amazon is offering the Mr. Beams Wireless Motion-sensing LED Path Light 2-Pack for $16.81 Prime shipped. Also at Home Depot. Normally going for $25 direct and at Amazon, this beats our last mention by nearly $1 and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time, outside of a drop to $14 in 2018. If you have a path at home that gets a bit darker than the rest of your house, this is a must. It’s battery powered, meaning if you need light in a shady area, solar panels won’t get in your way. Rated 4/5 stars.

If being powered by the sun is a requirement for you, check out SOLVAO Solar Motion Detector Light for $15 Prime shipped at Amazon. Though it doesn’t sport as compact of a form-factor, this light is great for illuminating a larger area. Plus, there are no batteries required as the sun gives it power.

Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing Outdoor Light features:

Mr Beams Battery-powered LED Compact Path Light offers a simple, yet versatile, solution for outdoor path lighting. The wireless light adds safety instantly to dark pathways, walkways and stairways without the hassle of installing wired lighting. Motion activation and auto shut off provide the ultimate convenience with hands-free lighting. The outdoor path light provides 30 bright lumens of light that cover 50 square feet. The LED never needs replacing and will provide 30 hours of light on one set of batteries with average use. Expect about 1 year of light on each set of batteries with average use of 8-10 activations a day.

