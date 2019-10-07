Microsoft Surface Go is a compact and capable Windows PC: $303.50 (Save $95+)

ANTOnline via Rakuten is offering the Microsoft 10-inch Surface Go 1.6GHz/4GB/64GB for $303.44 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s over $95 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. For those on the hunt for an alternative to iPadOS, Microsoft Surface Go is certainly worth a look. It’s capable of running full-blown Windows 10, yields 9 hours of battery life, and even features USB-C connectivity. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings to significantly boost productivity when snagging Microsoft’s Signature Type Cover at $74. This handy keyboard features magnets that allow it to automatically snap in place. Keys have a respectable amount of travel and a built-in trackpad makes your touchscreen PC behave more like a full-blown laptop.

Microsoft Surface Go features:

New 10” Surface Go is perfect for all your daily tasks, giving you laptop performance with tablet portability, a stunning touchscreen, and the Windows and Office* experience you know. From email, browsing, and home projects to unwinding with a favorite TV show, Surface Go is by your side wherever you are — with up to 9 hours¹ of battery life, built-in HD cameras, hassle-free connectivity, and all the ports you need, including multi-tasking USB-C.

