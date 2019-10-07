Microsoft Surface Go is a compact and capable Windows PC: $303.50 (Save $95+)

- Oct. 7th 2019 4:46 pm ET

0

ANTOnline via Rakuten is offering the Microsoft 10-inch Surface Go 1.6GHz/4GB/64GB for $303.44 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s over $95 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. For those on the hunt for an alternative to iPadOS, Microsoft Surface Go is certainly worth a look. It’s capable of running full-blown Windows 10, yields 9 hours of battery life, and even features USB-C connectivity. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings to significantly boost productivity when snagging Microsoft’s Signature Type Cover at $74. This handy keyboard features magnets that allow it to automatically snap in place. Keys have a respectable amount of travel and a built-in trackpad makes your touchscreen PC behave more like a full-blown laptop.

Microsoft Surface Go features:

New 10” Surface Go is perfect for all your daily tasks, giving you laptop performance with tablet portability, a stunning touchscreen, and the Windows and Office* experience you know. From email, browsing, and home projects to unwinding with a favorite TV show, Surface Go is by your side wherever you are — with up to 9 hours¹ of battery life, built-in HD cameras, hassle-free connectivity, and all the ports you need, including multi-tasking USB-C.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Rakuten

Rakuten
Microsoft

About the Author