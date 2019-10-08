Less than $8.50 snags an IRWIN 31-piece Bit Set at Amazon (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the IRWIN Tools 31-piece Bit Set for $8.39 Prime shipped. Note: stock is running low, but more are on the way. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Walmart with free shipping when checking out with $35 or more in-cart. That’s 25% off the typical rate and is the lowest price we have tracked. These bits feature a black oxide finish that aims to increase longevity thanks to a boost in corrosion resistance. Each bit is comprised of ‘heavy duty high-grade steel’ that’s built to ‘withstand high torque output.’ Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Shake things up when grabbing TEKTON’s 27-pc. Precision Bit Kit instead. At less than $7, this set is geared towards fixing smartphones, tablets, laptops, and many other types of electronics. Note: shipping is currently delayed by 1-4 weeks.

IRWIN Tools 31-pc. Bit Set features:

Built for maximum durability and long life with impact drivers

Precision tip geometry delivers superior fitment, reducing stripping and cam-out

Manufactured with heavy-duty high-grade steel to withstand high torque output

Black oxide finish resists corrosion and increases life of bit

