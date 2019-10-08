LG’s Stylo 5 is unlocked with Alexa built-in + has a 6.2-inch screen for $220

- Oct. 8th 2019 1:45 pm ET

Get this deal
$300 $220
0

Amazon is offering the LG Stylo 5 Unlocked 32GB Android Smartphone for $219.99 shipped. This is down from its $300 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically. This smartphone packs a 6.2-inch display, 13MP camera, and 32GB of built-in storage. A notable feature here is Alexa being built-in with a “push to talk” button, making it super simple to access Amazon’s voice assistant. Best of all, the Stylo 5 is fully unlocked to be used on any carrier. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Use some of your savings to pick up a three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for just $6.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. I’m a big fan of tempered glass as it gives you a smooth surface that mimics your phone’s display. Plus, it helps keep the screen from shattering if dropped.

LG Stylo 5 features:

  • Pre-installed selection of Amazon apps, including Amazon Shopping, Amazon Music, Audible and Amazon Alexa
  • Amazon exclusive version with Alexa built-in: Double press the power button to just ask, and Alexa will respond. Alexa can play music, provide news updates, check the weather wherever you are and more
  • 6.2″ FHD+ FullVision Display (2160 × 1080); 389 ppi, 3 GB of RAM with option to add up to 2 TB of microSD expandable memory, and Android 9.0
  • Precise Stylus Pen
  • 13 MP PDAF Rear Camera
  • 5 MP wide-angle front-facing camera with Portrait Mode
  • 1.8 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450 and fast 4G LTE speed

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$300 $220

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Android

Android
LG

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide