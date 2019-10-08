LG’s Stylo 5 is unlocked with Alexa built-in + has a 6.2-inch screen for $220

Amazon is offering the LG Stylo 5 Unlocked 32GB Android Smartphone for $219.99 shipped. This is down from its $300 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically. This smartphone packs a 6.2-inch display, 13MP camera, and 32GB of built-in storage. A notable feature here is Alexa being built-in with a “push to talk” button, making it super simple to access Amazon’s voice assistant. Best of all, the Stylo 5 is fully unlocked to be used on any carrier. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Use some of your savings to pick up a three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for just $6.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. I’m a big fan of tempered glass as it gives you a smooth surface that mimics your phone’s display. Plus, it helps keep the screen from shattering if dropped.

LG Stylo 5 features:

Pre-installed selection of Amazon apps, including Amazon Shopping, Amazon Music, Audible and Amazon Alexa

Amazon exclusive version with Alexa built-in: Double press the power button to just ask, and Alexa will respond. Alexa can play music, provide news updates, check the weather wherever you are and more

6.2″ FHD+ FullVision Display (2160 × 1080); 389 ppi, 3 GB of RAM with option to add up to 2 TB of microSD expandable memory, and Android 9.0

Precise Stylus Pen

13 MP PDAF Rear Camera

5 MP wide-angle front-facing camera with Portrait Mode

1.8 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450 and fast 4G LTE speed

