Targus’ Slim Bag fits any modern MacBook + has a business vibe: $20 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Targus Slim Laptop Bag (TCT027US) for $20 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s slightly over 25% off what B&H is charging and among the lowest pricing we have tracked. With room for 16-inch devices, the rumored MacBook Pro should feel right at home in this bag. The same is true for any MacBook or iPad, including the 12.9-inch Pro. The front pouch is comprised of several compartments, making it a cinch to carry keys, external drives, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For those with a desire to take efficiency to the next level, have a look at Cocoon’s Grid-IT! Organizer. For less than $8, you’ll be able to easily take command of pens, notepads, chargers, and more. Having owned a backpack and duffel bag for several years, I cannot speak highly enough of Cocoon gear.

Targus Slim Laptop Bag features:

Comprehensive business workspace with all of the compartments you need to carry files, business cards, keys, storage drives and other on-the-go essentials

Designed to fit a range of laptops with screens up to 16 inches in size; including models with an extended battery

A dedicated compartment with reinforced backing to separate your files and keep them looking crisp

A foam padded laptop compartment helps absorb the shock of regular use and protect your laptop from other objects in your bag

