Outfit the kitchen with a Waste King Garbage Disposal from $50 today (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Waste King Garbage Disposals. Shipping is free across the board and everything carries 4+ star ratings from hundreds or more. You can grab the 1/2HP Waste King L-2600 Garbage Disposal with Power Cord for $49.63. Regularly around $77, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in years and is the best we can find. Features include a 1/2 HP, 2600 rpm motor, stainless steel grind components and a 5-year limited warranty. No “electrical expertise” is required for installation here either. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More deals and details below.

You will also find more powerful options in today’s Gold Box Sale right here. The 3/4 and 1HP models pack in significantly more power and are starting from $83 shipped today. However, you could opt for the Waste King L-1001 Garbage Disposal with Power Cord for under $45. It has the same 1/2HP rating as today’s lead deal, but with a smaller grind chamber capacity and half the warranty.

Waste King L-2600 Garbage Disposal:

HIGH-SPEED MOTOR: The 1/2 HP, 2600 rpm (115v) permanent magnet motor jams less

EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: EZ Mount for a quick and easy kitchen sink installation, removable splashguard for easy cleaning

5 YEAR PROTECTION: 5-year Limited Warranty. Current-Amps- 4.5

NO ELECTRICAL EXPERTISE NEEDED: Pre-installed power cord, no electrical work required

DURABILITY: Compact and lightweight garbage disposer with all stainless steel grind components

