Don’t spend $250 on Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Chime, go refurb to save $150

Amazon is offering the Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Ring Chime for $99 shipped. For comparison, in new condition, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 will run you $199 and the Chime is an additional $50. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 sports a rechargeable battery for a truly wireless experience. Plus, with the Chime, there’s no wondering if Wi-Fi will reach or not as it acts as an extender. The Chime also delivers a ding wherever it’s plugged in, notifying you that someone is at the door. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty and Ring’s Lifetime Theft Protection.

Ditch the video doorbell design to save some serious cash. This wireless doorbell is just $15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it won’t show you who’s at the door, it uses a wireless receiver to alert you of someone’s presence. Plus, there’s no wires to run.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

