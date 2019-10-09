Don’t spend $250 on Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Chime, go refurb to save $150

Amazon is offering the Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Ring Chime for $99 shipped. For comparison, in new condition, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 will run you $199 and the Chime is an additional $50. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 sports a rechargeable battery for a truly wireless experience. Plus, with the Chime, there’s no wondering if Wi-Fi will reach or not as it acts as an extender. The Chime also delivers a ding wherever it’s plugged in, notifying you that someone is at the door. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty and Ring’s Lifetime Theft Protection.
Ditch the video doorbell design to save some serious cash. This wireless doorbell is just $15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it won’t show you who’s at the door, it uses a wireless receiver to alert you of someone’s presence. Plus, there’s no wires to run.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:
- Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
- Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell
- Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge
- Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision
- Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video
- Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free
