This dual dash camera records multiple views for $88 (Reg. $140)

AKASO-Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Trace 1 Pro Dual Lens Dash Camera for $87.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and the code JYWYDIAL is used at checkout. This is down from its $140 going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Offering up two lenses that record both inside and outside of your vehicle at the same time, this dash camera makes sure you never miss a moment. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Though it comes with a 32GB microSD card in the package, Samsung’s 128GB MicroSD Card is just $20 Prime shipped on Amazon. This will let you keep far more video stored before being overwritten. Plus, you’ll still be left with over $30 in savings.

AKASO Trace 1 Pro Dual Dash Camera features:

The dash cam is designed to simultaneously captures both 170° field of view of front 4 traffic lanes and inside cabin in crisp 1080P videos

The dash cam uses superior lens modules with F/1.8 large aperture, dual SONY IMX307 STARVIS sensors, AKASO WDR technology and built-in 4 IR lights to provide better image quality with enhanced details even in low-light condition

With included GPS module, this dash cam is to record the route, speed, and location coordinate. It is easy to review with free AKASO Car App on your phone

The dash cam can be activated to record two 30S footages of front and inside view and lock the files as evidence, in the case that a thief breaks into the car or a hit-and-run happens. No extra hardwire kit required

The dash cam also features in Auto On/Off, 128GB microSD Card Supported (32GB microSD card included), Loop Recording, Auto Incident Detection (G-Sensor), and 12-month product warranty with professional technical support

