This dual dash camera records multiple views for $88 (Reg. $140)

AKASO-Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Trace 1 Pro Dual Lens Dash Camera for $87.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and the code JYWYDIAL is used at checkout. This is down from its $140 going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Offering up two lenses that record both inside and outside of your vehicle at the same time, this dash camera makes sure you never miss a moment. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Though it comes with a 32GB microSD card in the package, Samsung’s 128GB MicroSD Card is just $20 Prime shipped on Amazon. This will let you keep far more video stored before being overwritten. Plus, you’ll still be left with over $30 in savings.
AKASO Trace 1 Pro Dual Dash Camera features:
- The dash cam is designed to simultaneously captures both 170° field of view of front 4 traffic lanes and inside cabin in crisp 1080P videos
- The dash cam uses superior lens modules with F/1.8 large aperture, dual SONY IMX307 STARVIS sensors, AKASO WDR technology and built-in 4 IR lights to provide better image quality with enhanced details even in low-light condition
- With included GPS module, this dash cam is to record the route, speed, and location coordinate. It is easy to review with free AKASO Car App on your phone
- The dash cam can be activated to record two 30S footages of front and inside view and lock the files as evidence, in the case that a thief breaks into the car or a hit-and-run happens. No extra hardwire kit required
- The dash cam also features in Auto On/Off, 128GB microSD Card Supported (32GB microSD card included), Loop Recording, Auto Incident Detection (G-Sensor), and 12-month product warranty with professional technical support
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!