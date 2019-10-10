L.L. Bean updates your fall look with 20% off boots, outerwear, flannels, more

L.L. Bean offers 20% off clothing, outerwear and footwear with code BEAN20 at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The women’s 8-Inch Bean Boots are a great option for fall and timeless to wear for years to come. You can currently find them on sale for $111, which is down from its original rate of $139. These boots are water-resistant, which is great for rain or snow. Plus, they’re available in two color options and with over 800 reviews, rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you can shop the entire sale here.

For men, the Sweater Fleece Full-Zip Jacket is a must-have for $56. To compare, this jacket was originally priced at $89. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and has a brushed interior to promote warmth.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

