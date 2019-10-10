These RGB outdoor lights are waterproof + app controlled for $39 (Reg. $60)

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering 36-feet of its RGB Waterproof Outdoor Lighting at $38.99 shipped when the code YKMOYN2B is used at checkout. This is down from its $100 list price, $60 going rate, and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. With fall weather finally upon us, more and more will be heading outside for parties. This 36-foot light string is a must for get-togethers with friends, as it adds an extra flair to any space. Plus, the app control makes it super simple to change the color or brightness. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the bulb design to save some cash. Govee’s 16.4-Foot RGB LED Strip is available for under $30 shipped on Amazon. Though it doesn’t look as elegant as individual bulbs, it is around $10 less than today’s lead deal, while still providing app control and RGB coloring.

Govee RGB Waterproof Outdoor Lighting features:

Controlled By APP: Minger String Light adopt smart APP to control

DIY 7 Scene Mode: 7 scene mode optional controlled by APP -Illumination, Fade, Raindrop, Colorful, Marquee, Blinking, Snow Flake

Sync to Music: The light color will automatically changing according to the music rhythm, just like the light dancing with Music

Color Indoor & Outdoor Activities: Adding a fancy ambience to any indoor or outdoor activity

