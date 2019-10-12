Night mode doesn’t have to cost $700, Google’s Pixel 3 XL is $380

BuySPRY via Rakuten is offering the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Unlocked Smartphone in Not Pink for $379.99 shipped when coupon code BUY70 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $219 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. Google’s flagship device sports one of the best smartphone cameras to date, paving the way to affordably upgrade. It also features a large 6.3-inch display with an impressively high resolution of 1440p. When it comes to internals, buyers will snatch up a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU along with 64GB of storage. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Learn even more when perusing our hands-on review.

Add a layer of protection to your new smartphone with Spigen’s Liquid Crystal Case. It’s a mere $10, making it a cost-effective way to increase the longevity of Google Pixel 3 XL. Since it’s clear, you and everyone else will still be able to see the aptly-named ‘Not Pink’ colorway.

ICYMI, our team exclusively got their hands on a prototype of Google’s upcoming Pixelbook Go. We have crystal-clear photos and even a hands-on video showcasing its fun and unique style.

Google Pixel 3 XL features:

Capture the perfect shot every time, get things done with the Google Assistant, enjoy an all-day battery, and more.

Get help from the Google Assistant: reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, buy tickets, get commute times, weather info, and more—all with a simple squeeze, or just by using your voice.

Screen spam, scams, and other nuisance calls. Get real-time transcription and block unwanted callers so you’ll never hear from them again.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!