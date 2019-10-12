Samsonite’s 17-inch Tectonic Backpack fits every modern Mac portable at $48

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Tectonic 17-inch Backpack for $47.99 shipped. That’s $12 off the going rate found at retailers like eBags and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. This spacious backpack is capable of holding a wide variety of laptop and tablet sizes thanks to its ‘Perfect Fit adjustable laptop system’ which allow it to keep 13 to 17.3-inch devices snugly in place. With such a large amount of storage space, MacBook owners can be confident that their laptop or iPad Pro will fit. Owners will also net a front pocket that’s ready to tote a more typically-sized iPad along with headphones, sunglasses, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

For those of you that tend to travel lightly, give Lenovo’s Casual Backpack a try. It’s only $13 and is able to accommodate up to 15.6-inch devices without breaking the bank. Its streamlined design gets straight to the point without a whole bunch of frills, making it an excellent option for those that like to keep things simple.

And don’t forget that adding an extra layer of protection to your new backpack is just $10 away when you buy a can of Scotchguard. With 14-ounces of this stuff, you’ll be ready to not only protect a backpack, but also several pairs of shoes and really anything else comprised of fabric.

Samsonite Tectonic 17-inch Backpack features:

Perfect Fit adjustable laptop system provides a custom fit for various size laptops

Front pocket organization with tablet/iPad pocket for all your business needs

Oversized pocket for over-the-ear headphones, sunglasses, etc. 1680D Polyester

SmartStrap slides over upright handles for easy mobility;Padded top carry handle and shoulder straps for comfort.

