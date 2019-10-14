AOC’s frameless, ultra-slim FHD Monitor drops to $140 at Amazon, more from $80

Amazon is offering the AOC 27-inch Ultra-Slim 1080p Monitor (27V2H) for $139.99 shipped. Also available at B&H and Walmart. That’s a $47 savings compared to Target, up to $20 off what it’s been fetching at Amazon lately, and beats the lowest offer we have tracked there by $10. This 27-inch monitor offers a full 1080p resolution along with a 75Hz refresh rate, exceeding typical displays by 25%. A frameless design gives a modern look that should look great for years to come. Inputs include HDMI and VGA. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

More monitors on sale:

Why not put today’s savings to work by grabbing an Arteck Solar Wireless Keyboard for $21. As its name implies, this inexpensive peripheral runs off solar energy, allowing you to forget about batteries and charging entirely. When used two hours per day, users can expect six months of battery life if left in complete darkness.

AOC 27-inch 1080p Monitor features:

AOC 27V2H 27″ Led monitor with 1920×1080 full HD resolution at 75Hz refresh rate

Frameless, “hidden edge” Ips panel for wide-viewing angles without color loss

Rapid 5ms response time and 75Hz refresh rate with AMD Free Sync for smooth gaming experience.

