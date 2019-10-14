ESPN’s 10-Player Poker Table folds + has LED lighting: $160 (Reg. up to $250)

Walmart is offering the ESPN 10-Player Foldable Poker Table for $159.99 shipped. That’s up to $90 off the typical rate and is the lowest price we have tracked. Give your friends yet another reason to come over when you pick up this sleek poker table. It’s made to fit up to ten players, giving you plenty of room to get everyone in on the fun. In-laid LED lighting makes this table spiffier than ever and built-in steel cup holders ensure there’s always a place to set down a drink. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Pair your collapsable table with a 5-pack of folding chairs. Priced at $70, this set will ensure up to 5 players will have a place to sit without taking up a bunch of space all of the time. Each chair sports a 250-pound weight capacity and feature an all-white style that should blend well anywhere.

ESPN 10-Player Foldable Poker Table features:

Enjoy a night with friends and family with the gray ESPN 10-Player Premium Poker Table with In-Laid LED Lights. It sets up in minutes to start dealing quickly. This ESPN poker table has a sleek design to help enhance the mood and feel just like a real casino. Use it for your next party or family event. It is designed for everyone to comfortably rest their forearms on the foldable poker table during a session. Built-in steel cup holders keep sweaty glasses and tumblers off of the felt surface without depriving guests of refreshment. This ESPN poker table makes it convenient to take the action to your friends’ homes. It collapses in half for easy storage under your bed or loading into your car. The soft cover features Texas Hold’em appointments, but it works well for all of your favorite card and board games.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!