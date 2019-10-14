Every Star Wars fan should have Funko’s BB-8 in their collection at just $5

Amazon is offering the Funko POP! BB-8 Star Wars Bobblehead for $4.99 Prime shipped. Also at Newegg. This is down from its $9 going rate, marking a 45% discount and new all-time low that we’ve tracked. I have this Funko in my collection and find it absolutely cute. BB-8 is probably one of my favorite characters from the Star Wars sequels, and this cute little bobblehead is the perfect way to display your fandom. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

At $4.50 Prime shipped, Funko POP!’s Finn figurine is another must-have if you’re not a big BB-8 fan. As a memorable character from The Last Jedi, Star Wars fans will love this uniquly-designed bobblehead. Plus, at just $4.50, you can almost get both Funko’s listed here for the normal price of one.

Funko POP! BB-8 features:

Star Wars: Episode VII Pop!s are coming to stores just in-time for The Force Awakens! The cutest droid in the galaxy is ready to make its debut! Star Wars Pop! bobble-head figures are 3.75 inches tall and come on a decorative Star Wars stand! Collect yours today!

